News

CREDAI seeks uniform Khata system across Local Bodies

February 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore, Harish Shenoy, President of CREDAI, called for a uniform Khata system across all Local Bodies and urged authorities to spare Khata holders the hardship of making repeated trips to Government offices to obtain documents.

He noted that the State Government had disbanded the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority and reconstituted it as the Mysuru Development Authority. Earlier, individual building plans were sanctioned smoothly based on Khatas issued by the MDA.

However, after several areas were brought under Town Panchayats and City Municipal Councils, Khatas issued by the MDA were rendered invalid, forcing builders, site owners and residents to secure fresh Khatas from Local Bodies.

“With great difficulty, valid Khatas were obtained. Now, with the formation of the Greater Mysuru City Corporation, Khata holders may once again be required to make rounds of offices to obtain fresh validation,” Shenoy said, urging the State Government to ensure a uniform Khata system across all Local Bodies to ease hardship for site owners, builders and residents.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching