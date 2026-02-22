CREDAI seeks uniform Khata system across Local Bodies

February 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore, Harish Shenoy, President of CREDAI, called for a uniform Khata system across all Local Bodies and urged authorities to spare Khata holders the hardship of making repeated trips to Government offices to obtain documents.

He noted that the State Government had disbanded the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority and reconstituted it as the Mysuru Development Authority. Earlier, individual building plans were sanctioned smoothly based on Khatas issued by the MDA.

However, after several areas were brought under Town Panchayats and City Municipal Councils, Khatas issued by the MDA were rendered invalid, forcing builders, site owners and residents to secure fresh Khatas from Local Bodies.

“With great difficulty, valid Khatas were obtained. Now, with the formation of the Greater Mysuru City Corporation, Khata holders may once again be required to make rounds of offices to obtain fresh validation,” Shenoy said, urging the State Government to ensure a uniform Khata system across all Local Bodies to ease hardship for site owners, builders and residents.