Mysuru Cycle Day creates awareness on healthy lifestyle

February 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to create awareness about environment conservation, healthy lifestyle and controlling traffic pollution, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in association with GIZ Institute and ESAF Foundation, had organised ‘Mysuru Cycle Day’ event on Devaraj Urs Road in city this morning.

Over 250 cycling enthusiasts took part in the event which was organised under the Sustainable Urban Mobility – Air Quality, Climate Action, Accessibility (SUM-ACA) project implemented by GIZ as part of the technical cooperation between the Governments of India and Germany.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who pedalled his way to Urs Road from his residence in Yadavagiri, inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged people to engage in physical activities to maintain good health. He also sought co-operation of public in keeping Mysuru City clean and achieve top ranking in Swachh Survekshan.

Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintending Engineer P.S. Manjunath, heads of various organisations including Neethu Joseph and John were present during the programme.

Devaraj Urs Road was blocked for vehicular traffic as drawing, Zumba, golf, badminton were held. Also, similar programmes will be organised on every 2nd and 4th Sundays to create awareness among the public.

