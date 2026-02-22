Former MLA Suresh Gowda injured in car accident

February 22, 2026

Mandya: Former MLA and JD(S) leader K. Suresh Gowda sustained injuries after the car in which he was travelling met with an accident at Bontekoppal near Basaralu in Mandya taluk yesterday midnight. The car driver was also injuried in the mishap.

On Saturday night, Suresh Gowda, who had gone to attend the wedding of the family member of a JD(S) worker at Mahadeshwara Temple in Hosagaavi village in Maddur taluk was returning to Nagamangala in his Toyota Fortuner SUV (KA-03-NU-3699).

When the car was proceeding near Bontekoppal village, the driver lost control of the SUV which toppled resulting in Suresh Gowda sustaining injuries on his face, head and hand.

The driver also sustained serious injuries following which the Gunman informed about the accident to Basaralu Police, who rushed to the spot and with the help of passersby shifted the injured to BGS Hospital in Bellur where Suresh Gowda was provided first-aid and shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he is said to be stable.

The SUV has suffered extensive damages as it toppled multiple times.