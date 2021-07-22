MUDA to e-auction premium platinum and premium sites in city
July 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will be e-auctioning premium platinum and premium sites at different places in city.

The MUDA has put on e-auction sale of dream plot commercial/ corner/ intermediate sites facing 80/60/40/30 feet roads. Interested public will be assisted by experienced staff exclusively appointed for this purpose in MUDA Office. The sites are available in Vijayanagar 2nd, 3rd and 4th stages, Devanur 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages, Dattagalli ‘H’ Block (Ramakrishnanagar), Dattagalli 2nd & 3rd stages, Jayalakshmipuram, Hebbal 1st & 2nd stages, Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone, Sathagalli 1st stage, Srirampura 3rd stage, JP Nagar 1st, 2nd & 3rd stages and Vasanthanagar.

Last date and time for payment of EMD amount to participate in the e-auction and last date and time of closing of bidding is as follows;

For serial number of the sites from 76-150, date for payment of EMD amount will be 6 pm on July 22 and last date for bidding will be 7.30 pm on July 27.  For serial number from 151 to 225, date for payment of EMD amount will be 6 pm on July 26 and last date for bidding will be 7:30 pm on July 28. For serial number from 226 to 308, date for payment of EMD amount will be 6 pm on July 26 and last date for bidding will be 7:30 pm on July 29.

To participate in the e-auction, visit eproc.karnataka.gov.in  OR mudamysore.gov.in

For details, contact e-auction Centre during working hours on Mobile: 88840-00752 or 88840-00753 (WhatsApp/ call) or 88840-00791 or 88840-00794 (call) or e-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

