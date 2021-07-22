Students write second and last paper of SSLC exam

July 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Braving the COVID-19 pandemic for the second time this week, thousands of SSLC students from across the district appeared for the Language paper exam this morning, which is the second and last paper of the exam (2020-21), held in a changed pattern only for this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s exam was held for first language, second language, third language and NSQF subjects.

The exam was held (10.30 am to 1.30 pm) in 237 centre across the district, including 72 in the city, with all Government SOPs and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in place at all the centres. The exam halls were sanitised ahead of the exam for ensuring the safety and health of students.

In Mysuru district, a total of 38,989 students, including 37,474 regular, 1,081 private and 434 repeater students had registered for the exam.

Just as the first paper exam (comprising of core subjects — Maths, Science and Social Sciences) which was held on July 19, most of the students seemed unscary and were seen entering their exam hall with confidence.

All the students were required to mandatorily wear face mask, maintain physical distance and use hand sanitisers. Also, the students were checked for their body temperature before they were allowed to enter their exam hall. Health Care workers, Scouts and Guides students and volunteers from several other organisations helped the Department in screening the students for health.

The question papers, which were kept in the Treasury at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, were dispatched to the exam centres across the district under tight security with armed Policemen guarding the vehicles that carried the question papers.

The vehicles, which were assigned to ply on 12 routes, were allowed to exit the Treasury one by one, with vehicles travelling to far off taluk centres such as Periyapatna, H.D. Kote and Saragur leaving first.

Special squads led by DDPI Dr. Panduranga and Nodal Officers visited the exam centres for supervision.

With exams over, the students can now look forward to the results, which is scheduled to be announced on Aug. 10, as declared by the Minister for Primary and Secondary education S. Suresh Kumar, a couple of days ago.