International Day of Older Persons: AIISH distributes hearing aids

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, recently celebrated the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) with a special event aimed at empowering older individuals through improved hearing care.

As part of the theme, ‘Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide,’ AIISH had organised a Hearing Aid Distribution Drive, supporting the key national programmes of the country — National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign).

The beneficiaries were individuals who had sought help at AIISH Outreach Service Centres at the District Hospital in Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS), Taluk Hospitals in Nanjangud, K.R. Pet and Sagar, as well as Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Hullahalli, Akkihebbal and Gumballi in the last few months. These centres cover four districts of the State ensuring broad access and impact through this meaningful initiative.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, who inaugurated the event and distributed hearing aids to beneficiaries, underscored the institute’s dedication to providing accessible healthcare for older individuals.

Director of AIISH Dr. M. Pushpavathi welcomed and emphasised the institute’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for older persons through accessible and effective hearing care solutions.

She said that older persons with hearing loss have 7 times higher risk of dementia (degenerative memory loss).

More than 250 beneficiaries received high quality digital hearing aids at a nominal cost of Rs. 500 per aid.

The programme was coordinated by the Department of POCD headed by Dr. M. Sandeep, Professor of Audiology and the Coordinator of AIISH Outreach Services Dr. K. Arunraj.