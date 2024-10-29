AIDSO demands postponement of under-graduation exams

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: Members of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest in front of University of Mysore Crawford Hall demanding for postponement of under-graduation examination and along with the withdrawal of hike in examination fee, here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIDSO District President Chandrakala said, “As per the University’s notification, the examination is scheduled to commence from Nov. 15. Despite colleges reopening in the month of August, classes commenced only after one-and-half months owing to lack of guest lecturers which has led to incompletion of syllabus and conducting examination in this scenario was unscientific.”

The protesters also said that examination fee was being hiked unscientifically by the University. “Students who are economically backward are being asked to pay Rs. 2,000 towards examination fees. This apart, the University, despite not issuing the markscard for the third semester and to those who have completed their under-graduation, has been collecting markscard fees which are also going up every year. We are also demanding the University of reduce the markscard fees and on time issuance of markscards to the students,” said Chandrakala.

AIDSO District Secretary Nithin, Vice-President Swathi, Office-Bearers Hema, Anjali, Abhishek and students of Maharaja’s and Maharani’s colleges took part in the protest.