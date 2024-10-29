Addanda Cariappa’s Kannada play ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ staged

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: The first show of ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’, the Kannada play directed by former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa was a huge success with jam- packed audience at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here yesterday.

With the tagline ‘Charitreya Utkhanana’ (Excavation of History), Cariappa, through this play, has tried to bring out the hidden truths. “The idea of a farmer playing a role of judge in the Court of Conscience is something which is great to watch,” said the audiences.

The characters of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar play a major role in the play and actors S. Shivamurthy (Gandhiji), V.C. Chidarjun (Nehru), Chethan (Sardar Patel), Pavan Deshpande (Dr. Ambedkar), Sunil Pataki (Bose), S. Vaibhav Nag (Savarkar), Anitha Cariappa (Advocate), H.S. Kiran (Peon) and Addanda Cariappa as Judge (Farmer) have done exceedingly well.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Cariappa said that the play was written after researching 43 books to unfurl the truth before the audience. “There is a constant effort to fool the people by a few who are behind power. To bring out the real facts, the play is being staged,” he said.

“The response had been good for my previous play. Though the publicity has been on a low scale for this play, people have assembled in large numbers which is overwhelming. Youths must know the actual facts. People are welcome to review the play in their own way. Previously, the play ‘Gandhi Vs Gandhi’, also a political drama, was staged in Rangayana when Congress was in power. Similar plays have been staged in Marathi language also. So, there is nothing new in us staging this play,” he added.

“Our play is similar to that of the movies like ‘Article 370’, ‘Kerala Story’ and ‘Veer Savarkar,’ he said.

Columnist and Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarti Sulibele, Pro-Hindu leader Puneeth Kerehalli, Anathalaya President C.V. Gopinath and other prominent persons watched the play.

With a large crowd assembled at the venue, Jayalakshmipuram Police headed by Inspector Kumar had provided tight security.

This play will be staged till Oct. 31 daily at 6.30 pm at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises. The tickets are priced at Rs. 200 each.

“As patriots of this great nation, we wanted to give back something to this country. I am happy that the tickets for all three days have been sold out. However, only a few tickets for Oct. 31 are available. With only 230 seats available in the auditorium, we have made arrangements for additional 20 seats enabling 250 people to watch the play. The Court scene in this play is just an imagination. However, the conversations are in the history, which is true.” — Addanda C. Cariappa