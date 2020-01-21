Theatre personalities felicitated

January 21, 2020

Mysuru: Senior Scholar Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy said that true art will transform society for better.

He was speaking at a function jointly organised by Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Kadamba Ranga Vedike to felicitate Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Karnataka Nataka Academy awardees — playwright Venugopal and Rangayana artiste B.N. Shashikala — at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises here last evening.

Noting that honouring artistes is representative of our culture, Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy said that art will get its true meaning only when everyone gets transformed after experiencing the theatre.

Recalling an instance when artiste Mohammad Peer, who played the main role in the play ‘Gautam Buddha,’ was thronged by the audience after the play to touch his feet and seek his blessings as if he himself was Buddha, Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy said that the play was so interesting that the spectators got lost in it and the roles in the play represented the true nature of art.

Recounting Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s contribution to theatre, Prof. Guruswamy said that Cariappa was a passionate theatre personality trained in Heggodu.

Pointing out that it was not an easy task for Cariappa to promote theatre in Kodagu for 12 long years, he recalled the services of Cariappa as a regional cinema director, journalist and as a staff of Madikeri Akashavani.

He further said that Cariappa has directed 20 Kannada and 14 Kodava plays, apart from several children plays and wished him more success in his future endeavours at the Rangayana.

Stating that Karnataka Nataka Academy awardee Prof. Venugopal has an outstanding record as a theatre personality, Prof. Guruswamy said that Venugopal had served a jail term during Emergency. Pointing out that Venugopal has scripted over 70 street plays, he said that though Venugopal was visually impaired, he continues to serve the society as a leading light to many.

Recounting the achievements of Shashikala as an artiste, Prof. Guruswamy said that she is best known for her mono-acting plays.

Speaking after receiving felicitation, Cariappa said that he became Rangayana Director as he had luck on his side apart from merit, though there were many aspirants.

Asserting that Kodagu Poet Haradasa Appachcha Kavi was the biggest inspiration for him, he recalled the support that he got from theatre stalwarts such as S.R. Ramesh.

Stating that he greatly felt honoured for having occupied the post which was once adorned by theatre giant B.V. Karanth, Cariappa said that he will be guided by senior artistes in his endeavour for taking Rangayana to much greater heights.

Invoking Goddess Cauvery, Cariappa pledged to work honestly and efficiently as the head of the theatre repertory.

Earlier, Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy felicitated Cariappa, Venugopal and Shashikala by crowning them with Mysore Peta.

In his address, K.B. Ganapathy opined that those who dream of success should be ready for hard work. He said that creativity is key for any artiste or littérateur to succeed.

