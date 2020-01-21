Anant Nag to inaugurate Bahuroopi Theatre Festival

January 21, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The much awaited theatre event of the year, the annual National Theatre Festival, Bahuroopi-2020 will be held in Rangayana from Feb.14 to Feb.19. Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the theme for the Festival this year is ‘Gandhi Patha’ (Gandhi’s Path).

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa briefed the media about the upcoming six-day Theatre Festival at Rangayana premises yesterday.

Renowned Kannada actor Anant Nag will be inaugurating Bahuroop-2020 on Feb.14 at 5.30 pm at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises. Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi will release the souvenir. Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna will inaugurate the handicraft and book exhibition. MP Pratap Simha will be the chief guest. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

Following inaugural, renowned musician Sangeetha Katti will be rendering Meera Bhajans at Vanaranga. Later, at 8 pm, ‘Doddata’ will be presented under the sponsorship of Karnataka Bayalata Academy.

Bahuroopi-2020 will feature a total of 24 plays including 10 Kannada plays and 11 plays of other regional languages. The plays will be staged at four venues — Sriranga, Bhoomigeeta and Vanaranga in Rangayana premises and Kalamandira. The final list of plays to be staged at the Fest will be released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Jan.29.

During the Bahuroopi, senior artistes of the repertory will be staging popular play ‘Gandhi Vs Gandhi’ and amateur theatre artistes of Mysuru will be staging the play ‘Mahatma.’

Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle, his philosophy on truth and non-violence, life and works of Father of the Nation, his views on spirituality and religion and other topics will be showcased through photo exhibition along with rendering of ballads (lavani), tatvapadas and bhajans during the Fest.

Yakshagana, doddata, puppet show, street plays as well as folk performances will be the added attractions.

Bahuroopi has been an event where theatre buffs get to watch some of the best plays and participate in the seminars organised to discuss on the topics related to the themes.

A two-day National Seminar on the topic ‘Gandhi Patha’ will be held on Feb.16 and 17, which will be inaugurated by Dalit poet and activist Siddalingaiah.

Film Fest

This apart, Bahuroopi International Film Festival, which has become a great hit among cine goers, will feature seven movies and 10 documentaries based on the Festival theme. Renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli will be inaugurating the Film Fest at Sriranga auditorium on Feb.14 at 10 am.

Folk Fest

Unique feature of Bahuroopi Festival this year is that all the seven Academies of the Department of Kannada and Culture — Yakshagana, Bayalata, Kodava, Arebhashe, Beary, Konkani and Tulu — will be showcasing the folk culture and living tradition of the region.

In addition, folk artistes from different parts of the State and South Zone Cultural Centres of Nagpur and Tanjavur will be presenting folk music and dance.

Karnataka Janapada Academy President Manjamma Jogati and Sufi singer from Bagalkot Ibrahim Sutar will be inaugurating the Folk Fest at Kindarijogi premises on Feb.13 at 5.30 pm.

The 6-day Bahuroopi Fest will also include a book expo, Desi Food Fest and more.

Sabarmati Ashram

Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram is a serene place away from evils like untouchability, inequality and societal divides.

For the Theatre Fest which is having the theme ‘Gandhi Patha,’ S. Dwarakanath, an artiste from the city, is all set to transform the Rangayana premises into Sabarmati Ashram so that theatre enthusiasts could feel and breath the place where Gandhi lived for several years.

