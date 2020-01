Mass Marriage at Suttur tomorrow

January 21, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Following are the events to be held tomorrow (Jan.22) as part of the Annual Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk:

4 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka. Installation of Sri Nanjundeshwara, Nandi and Vinayaka idols; 6 am: Laksha Bilwarchane; 7 am: Hasiruvaani Alankara. Mahamangalarati; 7.30 am: Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 8.30 am: Sri Nanjundeshwara, Nandi and Vinayaka Sannidhi – Mahamangalarati; 9 am: Karthru Gadduge – Shatsthala Dhwajarohana – Sri Chidananda Swamiji. Message – Sri Channarudramuni Shivacharya Swamiji. Sri Someshwara Sannidhi – Ashtottara Shatakumbhabhisheka, Mahamanagarati.

MASS MARRIAGE

10 am: Mass Marriage. Dr. Sri Mummadi Nirvana Swamiji and Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade will grace the occasion. Akhila Bharata Veereshaiva Mahasabha President Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa presides. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda inaugurates. Distribution of mangalya by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka. Administering of wedding vows by RSS Joint Gen. Secretary Mukund. Distribution of accessories by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil. Distribution of certificates by Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari. MLCs Allum Veerabhadrappa, G. Raghu Achar and K.T. Srikantegowda, MLAs Aravind C. Bellad and K.S. Lingesh, Industrialist S.S. Ganesh and Rekha Ganesh will be the chief guests.

10.45 am: Sahasrakumbotsava (Halharavi Utsava) – Sri Someshwaraswamy Utsava; 11 am: Karthru Gadduge – Maharudrabhisheka; 12 noon: Mahamangalarati; 12.15 pm: Doddammatayi Temple – Kalashotsava.

4 pm: Inauguration of State-level Bhajana Mela. Sri Dayanandapuri Swamiji, Sri Guruparadeshikendra Swamiji and Swami Muktidanandaji will grace the occasion. Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa presides. Former CM Siddharamaiah inaugurates. Legislators M.B. Patil, U.T. Khader, S.A. Ramdas, C. Puttarangashetty and B. Harshavardhan, Rajya Sabha Member Dr. Prabhakar B. Kore, former Ministers P.M. Narendraswamy and Dr. Geetha Mahadevaprasad, Mysuru Regional Commissioner V. Yashwanth and IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar chief guests.

6 pm: Ksheerabhisheka and Maharudrabhisheka; 7.30 pm: Mahamangalarati.

CULTURAL PROGRAMMES

At Gadduge premises — 8 am: Nadaswara; 9 am: Yoga Demo by Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti, Nanjangud; 10.30 am: Vachana Gayana by Birur Mallige Balaga, Birur; 12 noon: Devotional and Folk Songs by Dakshayini Umesh and troupe, Mysuru; 1 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by S. Rekha Bhat, Nanjangud; 2 pm: Folk Songs by Rajyotsava awardee Doddagavi Basappa from Doddamule, Chamarajanagar; 6.30 pm: Yoga Dance by yoga exponent Rajyotsava awardee H. Khushi; 7.30 pm: Staging of play ‘Manteswamy Kathaprasanga’ by JSS Women’s College, Chamarajanagar; 9 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by Nayana Nagaraj, Mysuru.

Staging of plays at 10 pm

At Hiriyaramane premises — ‘Daksha Yajna’ or ‘Bhrugumuniya Garvabhanga’ by Sri Basaveshwara Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Bilugali, Nanjangud taluk.

Sri Siddhananja Deshikendra Mangala Mantapa — ‘Daksha Yajna’ or ‘Bhrugumuniya Garvabhanga’ by Sri Benaka Yuvaka Raitha Kala Sangha, Benakanahalli, T. Narasipur.

Premises next to Government Higher Primary School — ‘Mahishasura Mardhini’ by Sri Nandi Basaveshwara Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Beedanahalli, T. Narasipur.

Behind Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi Guest House — ‘Shivaleelamruta’ or ‘Koundlikana Vadhe’ by Sri Maharshi Valmiki Krupaposhita Nataka Mandali, Mallahalli, Nanjangud.

Shivadeekshe: Those willing to take Shivadeekshe must register their names at Suttur Srikshetra on Jan.22 evening.

Bus Facilities: For smooth transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be operating special buses to Suttur from various taluks and district headquarters.

• Suttur, Nanjangud – Ph: 08221-232223 or 232320/ 23

• JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru – Ph: 0821-2548212.