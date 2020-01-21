“Teachers urged to be agents of Nation-building”

January 21, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Teachers, apart from acting as Learning Facilitators, should also have to play as the agents of Nation-building in the contemporary context of India, said Dr. N.N. Prahallada, former Faculty, Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru, while addressing a group of Pre-University Principals and Teachers from Mandya District on the theme “Role of Teachers in Nation-building” at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kalamandira in Mandya, organised by PU Teachers Association-Mandya District recently.

He called upon a group of 450 PU teachers and Principals to establish a harmonious relationship with the students to inculcate in them moral, aesthetic and intellectual personality. Teachers must act as democratic agents to promote in students a spirit of inquiry, critical thinking and critical pedagogy.

Teachers must switch over to the Constructivist approach to Teaching by promoting independent thinking in students. Teaching is the stimulation, guidance, direction and encouragement of learning among students. Teachers must be self-motivated to teach then alone they can inspire students to learn better, he said.

G.R. Geetha, DDPU, Mandya District, Swami Bhante Bodhidattathera, Chief Secretary, Nalanda Buddha University, Chamarajanagar, Dr. Sudhakar Hosalli, Regional Director, KSOU, A.H. Ningegowda, Chief Secretary, Karnataka State Pre-University Teachers Association, Bengaluru, Lion Hanumanthaiah, President and coordinator of the Education Conference and others were present on the occasion.

“Avoid anxiety, face examination”

“Examinations need to be faced avoiding anxiety; then with ease and confidence, one can perform better,” said Dr. N.N. Prahallada, while addressing students of Government Pre-University Girls College in Bannur on the theme “Tips for facing Pre-University Examination” recently.

He said proper preparation for the examination is the prime responsibility of all students without which examination becomes a hard nut to crack. Therefore, students need to be studious. PUC is the most crucial stage and a stepping stone to pursue appropriate higher education courses. Hence, hard work is the need of the hour for all PU students to face the examination.

On receiving the question paper in the exam hall, be cool, read all the questions and mark easy questions; then start answering, later take up difficult questions to answer. Don’t panic while answering, rather take a deep breath and this will remove your tension to write, he said.

M. Ashwin Kumar, T. Narasipura MLA, who was the chief guest, asked students to perform well.

Goole Gowda, Principal, Government PU College for Girls, Bannur, presided.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Mahadevaswamy, faculty of the College.

