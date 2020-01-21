Anil Kumble photographs birds for nearly five hours at Ranganathittu
News

Anil Kumble photographs birds for nearly five hours at Ranganathittu

January 21, 2020

Srirangapatna:  Former international cricketer and an avid wildlife photographer, Anil Kumble, visited Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna yesterday afternoon and spent nearly five hours clicking photographs of various birds there.

Kumble, who came to the Bird Sanctuary at about 1 pm along with two of his friends, took a boat ride in the Sanctuary and captured photos of various birds in his camera till 6 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumble said: “I come to Ranganathittu whenever I get time and click photos of birds which I love.”

Ranganathittu Range Forest Officer (RFO) Puttamadegowda said that Anil Kumble, who is also the Forest Department Brand Ambassador, has come to Ranganathittu many times and has spent more time learning about birds and clicking photographs of them. The entire Department staff is happy to see Kumble at Ranganathittu, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching