Anil Kumble photographs birds for nearly five hours at Ranganathittu

January 21, 2020

Srirangapatna: Former international cricketer and an avid wildlife photographer, Anil Kumble, visited Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna yesterday afternoon and spent nearly five hours clicking photographs of various birds there.

Kumble, who came to the Bird Sanctuary at about 1 pm along with two of his friends, took a boat ride in the Sanctuary and captured photos of various birds in his camera till 6 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumble said: “I come to Ranganathittu whenever I get time and click photos of birds which I love.”

Ranganathittu Range Forest Officer (RFO) Puttamadegowda said that Anil Kumble, who is also the Forest Department Brand Ambassador, has come to Ranganathittu many times and has spent more time learning about birds and clicking photographs of them. The entire Department staff is happy to see Kumble at Ranganathittu, he added.

