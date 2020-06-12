Rangayana to conduct two new theatre education courses
News

Rangayana to conduct two new theatre education courses

June 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to keep its vibrant theatre tradition alive following an extended lockdown period and Coronavirus pandemic, city’s theatre repertory Rangayana is launching two new projects called ‘Short-term theatre education’ and ‘Theatre education for children.’

Short-term theatre education’ is a three-month course and has been designed for amateur theatre artistes. This course will be conducted twice a year, first one in the months of August, September and October and then in November, December and January. Youngsters who have passed SSLC and aged 18 to 30 years are eligible to take up this course. Each batch will have maximum 25 participants in which theatre skills will be taught for the first two months and then they would learn and stage a play in the third month. Each candidate will get certificate of participation.

‘Theatre education for children’ is for seventh to ninth standard students. This six-month course will be held on the weekends (every Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm). Participants will get trained and finally will be staging a play at the end. They will also be visiting other three theatre repertories in the State at Dharwad, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi. Each batch will have a maximum 30 students and given certificate of participation after successful completion of the course.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said, “We want to introduce theatre to our new generation. Our senior artistes have more than 30 years of rich experience in theatre and we would like to pass it on to these youngsters.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching