Rangayana to conduct two new theatre education courses

June 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to keep its vibrant theatre tradition alive following an extended lockdown period and Coronavirus pandemic, city’s theatre repertory Rangayana is launching two new projects called ‘Short-term theatre education’ and ‘Theatre education for children.’

Short-term theatre education’ is a three-month course and has been designed for amateur theatre artistes. This course will be conducted twice a year, first one in the months of August, September and October and then in November, December and January. Youngsters who have passed SSLC and aged 18 to 30 years are eligible to take up this course. Each batch will have maximum 25 participants in which theatre skills will be taught for the first two months and then they would learn and stage a play in the third month. Each candidate will get certificate of participation.

‘Theatre education for children’ is for seventh to ninth standard students. This six-month course will be held on the weekends (every Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm). Participants will get trained and finally will be staging a play at the end. They will also be visiting other three theatre repertories in the State at Dharwad, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi. Each batch will have a maximum 30 students and given certificate of participation after successful completion of the course.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said, “We want to introduce theatre to our new generation. Our senior artistes have more than 30 years of rich experience in theatre and we would like to pass it on to these youngsters.”