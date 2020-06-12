Staff Nurses seek fair wages

June 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: These are the frontline workers, popularly known as ‘Corona Warriors’. They are working 12 hours a day to protect the society from the Coronavirus pandemic. But all this for a meagre stipend of just Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 per month!

This is the sad story of over 140 Staff Nurses, who are working day and night in Mysuru District Government Hospitals including K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital.

All these Staff Nurses, who are working for Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) get a meagre amount per month as stipend. They are still eagerly waiting for increase in stipend amount, while getting appointed as a permanent employee is a remote possibility.

The Nurses have been recruited following completion of General of Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) Diploma course and they get stipends for their services. The State Government recently hiked the salaries of doctors, PG students, super-speciality and fellowship students and senior residents, but these Staff Nurses were not considered for the same.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ a Staff Nurse who did not want to reveal her name said, “We work hard for 12 hours a day, all for a meagre amount. Once in every six months, we need to apply for renewal, but as renewal would take some time for approval, we have to stay at home without either work or stipend. We don’t get any benefits as ESI or PF.”

“Recently, we were told to work in Hospital Wards having COVID-19 patients. We don’t get any medical facilities but what if we get infected and who will take care of us or our family?” she asked.

“Till 2016, Staff Nurses used to get stipend of Rs. 13,500 but now they have decreased the stipend amount with which it is very hard to run a family. We urge the district administration to hike our stipend as soon as possible,” she said.