Over 13 stray dogs poisoned in T.K. Layout

June 12, 2020

Five carcasses found; one critical; many missing

Mysore/Mysuru: Has love for animals gone to the dogs in city? In a case of utmost cruelty and despicable criminality, more than 13 stray dogs have been poisoned and at least five dogs have been found dead in T.K. Layout, Kuvempunagar and surrounding areas.

Some of the poisoned dogs have been spotted walking in a wobbly state. People For Animals (PFA) said it will lodge a Police complaint in Saraswathipuram Police Station.

There are over 13 to 15 stray dogs in T.K. Layout, in and around Kavitha Bakery and a few residents were regularly feeding the strays. Lakshmi Gururaj, a resident, told PFA volunteers that she has been feeding the strays since a long time and especially during lockdown when all the hotels and eateries were closed. But since Wednesday, not a single stray was found in the locality.

To the shock and disbelief of the residents and dog lovers, they found that the strays have been poisoned. “I have cooked food for the dogs but they have not arrived,” said Lakshmi Gururaj. Area residents said that carcasses of five dogs have been found and two dogs that have managed to survive are being treated at PFA veterinary hospital.

Area residents said that all the strays in the locality were neutered and vaccinated. All were healthy and friendly and have never displayed ferocious behaviour nor chased the children and vehicles. While two dogs were found dead on the 2nd Cross, the carcass of two other dogs was found in other location.

As residents found a few more canines showing signs of weakness, they alerted the PFA.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ this morning, Managing Trustee of PFA, Mysuru, Savitha Nagabhushan said that the PFA received information about the poisoned and missing dogs at 3.50 pm yesterday.

“We immediately sent rescue team and veterinary doctors at around 4 pm who found three dogs struggling for life. They were picked up for medical attention but one dog passed away on the way to the hospital and the condition of the other two dogs is critical. The post-mortem has been conducted and the samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for tests,” she said.

“We suspect that some miscreants poisoned the dogs. We are awaiting the lab reports,” she added. Some of the dogs were even found walking in a wobbly way.

“We have brought the issue to the notice of Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and our volunteers have gone to Saraswathipuram Police Station to lodge a complaint,” Savitha said.