Animal lovers protest against MP

March 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the reported remarks of MP Pratap Simha that street dogs need to be castrated and that feeding them was not a big thing, more than 50 animal lovers under the banner of ‘People For Animals’ (PFA), Mysuru, staged a demonstration near the DC’s office here this morning.

“MP Pratap Simha at a recent MCC meeting that took place in the MCC Hall wanted the MCC to launch a drive for castration of street dogs as their increasing numbers posed a threat to pedestrians and motorists. The MP had also said that feeding stray dogs was not a big thing, which remark is an insult for dog lovers. This irresponsible remark of a responsible MP (Simha) is an abusive remark against all those feeding street dogs voluntarily out of compassion and love for animals. But the MP should take note that feeding stray dogs is a generous thing, which elected representatives who are mired in corruption, immorality and other such wrongdoings do not understand. The MP should apologise for his insulting remarks targeting dog lovers and withdraw his remarks”, the protestors said.

They also warned that MP Simha alone would be held responsible if some people, inspired by the provocative remarks of the MP, take law into their hands and resort to indiscreet killing of street dogs.

The protestors held placards that carried messages targeting the MP, such as ‘We live in society, not in your constituency’, ‘Be kind and feed animals’, ‘Feeding animals is a great job’ etc.,

Animal lovers Bhagyalakshmi, Supreet Narayan, Rohini, Supriya, Harsha, Nalina and others took part in the protest.