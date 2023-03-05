Forest Department to get rid of plastic at Chamundi Hill

March 5, 2023

30 bags of plastic waste collected on first day; special drive till Mar. 21

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Department has launched a special drive to make Chamundi Hill plastic-free. Starting from Mar. 3 to 21, the Department will be collecting plastic waste at the Hill. Chamundi Hill is a prominent religious and tourist spot in Old Mysuru region, where the plastic waste is posing a threat not just for the birds, but also for the sand deposits in the Hill. Chamundi Hill is already declared as Plastic-Free Zone, but there has been an unabated use of plastic. Now action has been taken to collect plastic waste disposed by tourists and devotees alike on the hill route.

The cleanliness drive has been launched by roping in volunteers, environmental lovers, college students and interested public. On Friday (Mar. 3), the first day of the drive, over 15 Forest Department personnel collected 30 bags of plastic within one hour.

The drive will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm till Mar. 21. Interested can also join the shramdan along with Forest personnel.

RFO Dhanyashree, DRFO Satish Kumar, Forest Guards Appanna, Gagan and 10 Forest Watchers participated in the drive.