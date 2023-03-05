Free travel in KSRTC buses for II PUC examinees

March 5, 2023

Bengaluru: The II PUC students appearing for Board exams from Mar.9 to Mar.29 can travel for free in the buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The students appearing for exams at other educational institutions too can avail the benefit.

According to KSRTC Officials, the students can travel for free in the buses by producing their exam Hall Ticket. The bus drivers have been instructed to provide stoppage for the students in front of their exam centres.

The Chairman of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board had requested KSRTC to provide free travel facility for the II PUC students. Considering the request, KSRTC has provided the facility to and fro for exam centres on the day of exams. The free travel facility is available in KSRTC buses operated on city routes and outskirts, shuttle and express buses. The drivers and conductors have been also instructed to provide request stop near exam centres and other places.