Sumalatha likely to join BJP
News

March 5, 2023

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls just a few weeks away, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, who was as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is likely to join the BJP soon.

As a first step in this regard, Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambarish, held a closed door meeting with her supporters recently for receiving inputs from them on joining the BJP. Subsequently, she met former CM S.M. Krishna, who recently announced political retirement after being in the BJP for a couple of years, at his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday and had discussions with him on her plans on joining the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Maddur on Mar. 12, it is learnt.

However, Sumalatha, while refuting the political speculations in the aftermath of her meeting with veteran leader S.M. Krishna, said that it was only a courtesy visit during which she greeted the former CM for being conferred with Padma Vibhushan award.

Speaking to media here yesterday, Sumalatha, who is an independent MP, said no political discussions took place during the meeting and it was just a courtesy visit as she was not able to call on S.M. Krishna after he was bestowed with the second highest Civilian award of the country.

Asserting that she is yet to take a final decision on joining a political party, she said she will take the final call only after discussing the matter with leaders and supporters who worked for her in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Sumalatha had several rounds of meeting at her J.P. Nagar residence in Bengaluru over the past few days regarding her future course of politics in the backdrop of the ensuing Assembly polls. Sumalatha may take a final decision on joining the BJP after another round of meeting with her supporters, it is learnt.

