Eminent Civil Engineers feted

October 14, 2019

Call to prevent encroachment of agricultural lands and forests; provide multi-level parking facilities

Mysuru: The Mysore Centre of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) [ACCE (I)] and The Ramco Cements Limited jointly organised Engineers’ Day at MBCT Auditorium, Akkamahadevi Road, here recently.

Two eminent Civil Engineers Prof. M.S. Jayadeva, former Principal of SJCE and Er. Parvez E. Rudina, renowned Civil Engineer and Builder were honoured. Prof. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, KSOU and K. Jayakumar, Vice President, Ramco Cements, were the chief guests.

Replying to the felicitation, Dr. Jayadeva emphasised on the need of controlling population explosion, preventing encroachment of agricultural lands and forests, providing multi-level parking facilities and conservation of water.

Rudina called upon the young civil engineers and builders to be dedicated and focus on quality standards. Both the awardees thanked ACCE (I) for the honour.

In his address, Prof. Vidyashankar paid rich tributes to Sir MV. He cited some deficiencies in certain public infrastructure projects and called upon the engineers to introspect, take appropriate measures to maintain high standards in construction and dispel fear in common man.

Earlier, the dignitaries inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp, and floral tributes were paid to Sir MV. Dr. K.S. Manjunath, member, rendered the invocation.

Chairman S. Prakash, who welcomed, said that ACCE (I), Mysore had bagged Best Centre Award at National-level and complimented Past Chairman B.R. Badarinath and team.

Anil Pillai, GM, Technical Services, Ramco Cements, gave an insight into new products of the company.

The guests were introduced by Dr. H.S. Prasanna and H.S. Deepak. Citations of Prof. Jayadeva and Parvez Rudina were read by Dr. S. Raviraj and B.R. Badarinath. Hon. Secretary, M.S. Ramprasad proposed a vote of thanks.

S.D. Sowmya anchored the programme.