Eminent doctors release book on ‘Biofilms’

The book “Biofilms” authored by Dr. Renu Agrawal, Ex-Chief Scientist and Rural Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CFTRI, was released during the National Conference on HIV/AIDS, TB, COVID and Emerging Infections on Nov. 13 at a private hotel in city by eminent doctors. Seen are (from left) Dr. Kumarswamy, Director, VHS, Chennai; Dr. Renu Agrawal, author; Dr. I. S. Gilada, President, AIDS Society of India; Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman, Asha Kirana; Dr. R. Maheshkumar, President, MAHAN, Dr. Pradeep, President, IAP and K.S. Gururaja, Managing Trustee, Asha Kirana.
Leave a Reply