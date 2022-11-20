Sound system at cinema theatres and cleanliness

November 20, 2022

Sir,

When all things are getting modernised, cinema theatres are not exceptions. There are plenty of theatres with modern facilities. But it is a question mark, whether all are maintained properly for the utilisation to the viewers.

They prohibit snacks brought by the viewers, just for the selling of snacks sold inside the theatres, with a huge price. After the show is over, they don’t even find time to clean the wastes.

The digital system in the theatres, is also not maintained properly, especially the sound system is very horrible, they switch on the side speakers, but never check the decibels acceptable for the ears.

Recently I went to see a famous movie. The sound from the side speakers, enters not only our ears, but all other parts of the body also. Could feel the sound waves attacking and disturbing, making us unable to hear the conversation correctly, thus failing the total purpose understanding.

Hence, I request the theatre owners to make the sound system, a pleasant one and not horrible to children and elders. Also, let them have an eye of cleanliness, prior to commencement of every show.

– KMD Muthukumar, Mysuru, 17.11.2022

