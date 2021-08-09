Empty pot protest by farmers demanding implementation of Mekedatu project

August 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding implementation of Mekedatu Project, farmers under the banner of State Sugarcane Growers Association staged a protest by carrying empty pots near Gun House Circle on Saturday.

The farmers expressed anger against Tamil Nadu Government for objecting Mekedatu Project. Also, the farmers demanded that construction of the dam at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk should commence soon.

Association President Kurubur Shantakumar said, “When there is increase in rainfall, more than 100 TMC of water is released to Tamil Nadu from River Cauvery. Our State should utilise more water and Mekedatu Project should be implemented soon. In 1960 when Kabini Dam was about to be constructed, Tamil Nadu Government had raised objections over this. But the State Government utilised money and constructed the dam. Now, the State Government should come forward in order to build the Mekedatu Dam.”

“According to Supreme Court verdict, 189 TMC of water is released to Tamil Nadu every year. We can use the Cauvery water without any restrictions, State Government is just giving statements in front of the media over the construction of dam. Government should begin the work immediately rather wasting time. If the work doesn’t begin soon, thousands of farmers will hold a Padayatra from Mysuru to Mekedatu”, he added.

State Sugarcane Growers Association State Secretary Attahalli Devaraj, Working President Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj, General Secretary Kiragasuru Shankar, District Vice-President Kerehundi Rajanna, Galigarahundi Venkatesh, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Kurbur Siddesh, Hadya Ravi, Mysuru City President Devendrakumar Aradhya and others took part in the protest.