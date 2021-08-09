Manju Pavagada wins Bigg Boss Kannada Season-8

August 9, 2021

K.P. Aravind is runner-up, Divya Uruduga bags third place

Bengaluru: Curtains came down on Bigg Boss Kannada Season-8 with the grand finale yesterday with host Sudeep declaring Manju Pavagada as the winner and K.P. Aravind as the runner-up.

Manju Pavagada secured 45,03,495 lakh votes to emerge victorious and K.P. Aravind ended as the runner-up with 43,35,957 lakh votes. Divya Uruduga was the second runner-up with 11,61,205 votes. Manju was awarded Rs. 53 lakh as a winning prize and a trophy while Aravind was awarded Rs. 11 lakh. Divya Uruduga walked away with Rs. 6 lakh.

Vaishnavi Gowda garnered over 10 lakh votes and got Rs. 3.5 lakh cash prize, while Prashanth Sambargi, who had secured over six lakh votes, got Rs. 2.5 lakh cash prize.

In the eighth season, all top 5 contestants have walked away with a cash prize which was not the case in earlier seasons where only the winner got the cash prize. The show, for the first time in the history, was restarted after getting suspended on May 8 after the Karnataka Govt. imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the second wave of the pandemic. On June 23, Colors Kannada kicked off the second innings.

PROFILES

Manju Pavagada was born at Pavagada in Tumakuru in 1987. He worked at a petrol pump early in his career and made a place in the TV and film industry after his hard work and a lot of struggles. He also worked as a theatre artiste in 2012. He did a lot of theatre plays early in his career.

Manju started his TV career in the year 2018 with the comedy show ‘Majaa Bharatha’ telecasted on Colors Kannada TV. His career gained a new identity from this TV show and he also gained a lot of popularity. He began his acting career in Kannada films with ‘Love You 2’ released in the year 2018 and also played a supporting role in films ‘Ramarjuna’ and ‘Bajrangi 2’, released in 2021.

Born on Dec. 8, 1985, K.P. Aravind is an Indian bike racer who has won 17 Nationals and an International Trophy. Apart from this, he is also an actor in the Kannada film industry, who played the lead role in the film ‘Bengaluru Days.’

In 2006, he won in Gulf Directorate National Championship organised by TVS Racing. Aravind then won National Championship title more than 17 times in dirt tracks, rallies and motor cross events and had also participated in the MRF Super Cross National Championship in 2009.

In 2011, he participated in the Motorcraft Championship organised by Sri Lanka Motor Race Drivers Association and by winning this Championship, he became the first Indian to win the Overseas Motorcross Championship. He also suffered a number of injuries during the racing in Sri Lanka, which took him months and years to recover. In 2016, Aravind became the second Indian to complete the Dakar Rally held in Peru where he finished in 39th place.

Divya Uruduga was born in Uruduga village in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga. She started her acting career with Kannada TV show Chitte Hejje. Later, she went on to appear in Kannada TV shows Ambaari, Khushi and Om Shakti Om Shanti. In 2019, she played the lead role of Sneha in Kannada film ‘Face 2 Face’ produced by B.K. Sumithra and in 2020, she played lead role of Jhanvi in movie Ranchi.