Karnataka first to issue NEP enforcement orders

August 9, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka has become the first State in India to issue orders with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said.

The State Government issued the order last Saturday on the implementation of NEP-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022. “The implementation will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP,” he said.

Kumar Nayak, Additional Chief Secretary to Higher Education, Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka Higher Education Council and other senior officials were also present at a meeting on Saturday convened by Narayan with officials of the Department and State Higher Education Council.

On July 29, on the first anniversary of NEP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched SAFAL (STRUCTURED Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for Grades 3, 5 and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Guidelines to implement NEP-2020

Students joining BA or B.Sc degree courses should opt for two subjects (as Discipline Core) available in their respective colleges. At the start of the 3rd year of the course, they can opt for one subject as a major and another subject as a minor or they can study by opting for both as major subjects.

In addition to opting for two subjects as Discipline Core, they need to choose Kannada and one more language as language subjects. Besides, they need to choose Open Electives and Discipline Electives as per curriculum structure. It has been directed to prepare a separate Kannada curriculum for those who have not studied Kannada in PUC or 10+2 level or for those whose mother tongue is not Kannada.

Discipline Core subjects

Opting Discipline Core subjects is not necessary for studying subject-based graduate courses such as B.Com, BCA, BBA, BVA, BPA, etc.

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the first year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 5) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/ she shall be given the certificate.

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the second year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 6) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be given the Diploma Certificate.

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the 3rd year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 7) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/ she shall be awarded the Bachelor’s Degree.

If the 4th year of the course (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 8) is available in the college in which the student has studied the earlier years, the study along with the chosen optional subjects can be continued to get awarded the Honours Degree.

If the Research Project is part of the course, such students will be eligible to directly go for Ph.D studies. If there is no Honours Degree in the college in which the student had studied earlier years, the student can continue the studies by joining any other college where Honours Degree is taught. It is not mandatory for colleges to have Honours Degree

Credits through official online courses

Students can get a maximum of 40 percent of the expected credits through official online courses. The student can get a degree from the University of his/her choice by getting a minimum of 50 percent credits from the respective university.

Any student should have fulfilled the necessary prerequisite while choosing the subjects of discipline core, open electives and discipline electives. For example, while selecting Physics or Mathematics, one should have studied those subjects in PUC or 10+2 grade. If not, they should have studied official prerequisite courses in the respective subjects.

Students can discontinue only after completion of even semesters and accordingly, they can re-join only for odd semesters.

Integrated courses of 5 years

Eligible colleges can have integrated courses of 5 years in addition to degrees of 3 years and honours degrees of 4 years. If any student discontinues after 3 years degree he/ she will be awarded a Degree and after 4 years, Honours Degree will be awarded.

Post-Graduation will be of one year or two years. Those who have obtained Honours Degree will be eligible to study one year PG and those who have got Degree for 3 years of study will be eligible to join for 2 year PG.

If the student studying in the 2nd year of PG discontinues after getting prescribed credits set for the 1st year, he/ she can be awarded the PG Diploma.