Stabbing of youth: Panel of BJP leaders visit K.R. Hospital, instil courage in victim

June 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of BJP leaders, led by former Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, enquired the health condition of a youth who is undergoing treatment for the stab injuries suffered in an alleged scuffle during a birthday celebration at Linganna Circle, Neelakanta Nagar in Nanjangud town recently.

Prasad, a painter by profession, was allegedly attacked by a gang of four youths belonging to a different faith, armed with dagger. Following the incident, Police have arrested the accused in the case.

The BJP leaders, who collected information from the Head of Surgery Department, K.R. Hospital, Dr. H.N. Dinesh about the condition of Prasad, during their visit yesterday, also collected details about the incident from the victim and instilled courage in him.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said: “The incident of attacking the youth with weapon is condemnable. While we have done the job of instilling courage in the victim, Police should take a stringent action against the accused.”

The celebrations in public are common at Linganna Circle in Nanjangud, but the way in which objection was raised is not acceptable. It is not right to take law into hands by taking weapons in a spirited manner, especially after Congress Government came to power. Action must be initiated against those distorting peaceful atmosphere. The innocent youth had to suffer attack by weapons, but there is no serious threat to his life. He has suffered injuries on the right side of his abdomen. Such incidents must not recur, but the accused in the case must be strictly dealt with, by ordering for more investigation and ensuring punishment to the perpetrators, demanded Dr. Ashwathnarayan.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan also said: “Following the incident, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has formed a five-member Committee including myself, former Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, former Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. It is the duty of responsible parties to instil faith among the people during such incidents. Hence, we enquired the health of the youth at the hospital.”

Former MLA Harshavardhan said: “The youth was attacked by a group of youths belonging to different faith, for raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, during birthday celebration. The injured had come to have refreshments at a shop nearby, when he had to taste the wrath of four youths who attacked him with a dagger. The Police have arrested them and they (accused) also have lodged a counter complaint. The victim also knows accused persons.”

“The very area is sensitive and had restored peace in the last five years,” added Harshavardhan.

Ex-Minister Narayanagowda and Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini were also present.