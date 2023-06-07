Echo of assault on watchman near Raja Seat in Madikeri: Shops cleared in Raja Seat surroundings on DC’s instruction

June 7, 2023

Madikeri: Following the assault on the watchman of the Horticulture Department by a trader outside Raja Seat on Sunday night and the video of which had gone viral on social media, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. B.C. Satish has got about 20 shops in Raja Seat surroundings cleared.

The Horticulture Department officials, with the help from Police, have cleared the shops. A good number of vendors selling eatables on pushcarts since many years and shops selling toys and other items cleared their shops voluntarily.

A few traders said that they have been running the shops since 25-30 years which was their only way of earnings and added that sudden clearance of shops had made their lives difficult. “The DC should forgive and because of one person, everyone should not be punished,” they added.

Meanwhile, Khalander, a trader, said that only the video of the trader assaulting the watchman has gone viral on social media and added that even the watchman had assaulted the trader who not only refused to pay money for the packet of potato chips (which he paid later) but also abused the trader using foul language.

Meanwhile, DC Dr. Satish said that the assault took place two days ago over petty issues and case has been registered in this regard. “Such things will not be tolerated. After Greater Raja Seat was inaugurated, it is being developed and there are plans to develop the shops too. After the assault incident, all illegal shops have been closed down. Raja Seat will be developed and shops will be constructed which will be distributed after calling tenders,” the DC added.

It may be recalled that the watchman, identified as Jayanna, who was on night shift, was assaulted by the trader identified as Khaleel on Sunday night.

Jayanna, who had sustained injuries on his head, was treated at the District Hospital and Madikeri City Police had registered a case.