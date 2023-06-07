Peace Meeting: SP hears volley of complaints
News

June 7, 2023

Nanjangud: A peace meeting convened by Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, following the stabbing of a youth at Linganna Circle in Neelakanta Nagar in the town, saw a volley of complaints yesterday.

SP Seema Latkar had called the meeting of leaders at Police Meeting Hall in the town.

Ananth, a resident of Neelakanta Nagar, brought to the notice of SP about the menace of wheelie-doing youths, eve-teasing and rise in theft cases. “The strangers from other States are frequently spotted in the locality, besides defunct CCTV cameras. The Police patrolling should also be intensified,” he said.

BJP leader Balachandra, who reiterated about the stabbing case, demanded that the prime accused in the case should be arrested at the earliest.

Abdul Khader, who demanded punishment for the guilty, however brought to the notice about the false publicity in social media by a few vested interests only to disturb peace. “The people, irrespective of faith, are living in harmony like siblings in Nanjangud town,” he said.

Kiran said: “the bulls offered to Lord Srikanteshwara in the town are being smuggled to slaughter houses. While some of the youths in Neelakanta Nagar are shooting video reels with weapons in hand, only to issue threats on social media.”

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) leader Shankarapura Suresh also urged for intensified patrolling by Police.

SP Seema Latkar said: “No incidents of skirmishes were reported in Neelakanta Nagar for the last three years. The youths should not resort to clashes for no reasons and spoil their future. We have taken a serious note of the incident and will take action against those who indulge in illegal activities, clashes and negative publicity on social media.”

Dy.SP Govindaraju and Tahsildar Shivakumar were also present.

