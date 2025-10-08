Closure of Bigg Boss Kannada House: Vels Studios seeks 15 days time to rectify lapses

October 8, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct. 8 (Agencies)- Following the closure of Bigg Boss Kannada Season-12 house yesterday, set up at Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Limited, Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru South district (formerly Ramanagara district), after a notice was issued to the studio by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for alleged violation of rules, the makers of the reality show this morning have written to Bengaluru South District Administration, seeking 15 days time to comply with the conditions laid down by the competent authorities.

Following the swift development, the contestants of the show were shifted to Eagleton – The Golf Resort at Bidadi. The show hosted by renowned Kannada cine actor Sudeep enjoys high rating in Karnataka. Many also condemned the act of closure, stating it would only affect the livelihood of employees working at the studio.

Earlier, the KSPCB officials, who had conducted an inspection, apart from sewage issues, had found solid waste including plastic cups and paper plates not being disposed scientifically. They had also found lapses in the operation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the premises.

JD(S) blames DKS

Meanwhile, JD(S) has accused Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) of orchestrating the closure of Bigg Boss studio. Labelling him as ‘Nut-bolt Minister,’ the JD (S) has alleged that the move was nothing but an act of a political revenge as Sudeep had campaigned for BJP during the previous Assembly polls.

It may be recalled, DKS had issued a warning to Kannada film personalities for skipping the inauguration of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) in March this year stating he knew “exactly where to tighten the nuts and bolts.”