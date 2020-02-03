Actor Shine Shetty bags Bigg Boss Kannada 7 title

February 3, 2020

Bengaluru: The curtains for the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada came down on Sunday with the host Kiccha Sudeep announcing the Shine Shetty as the winner of show. Kuri Prathap of ‘Maja Talkies’ fame emerged as the first runner-up, while music director Vasuki Vaibhav ended at the third place.

For the first time, the winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada has won a car, apart from a trophy and prize amount. In addition to Rs.50 lakh, the winner is getting Rs.11 lakh from sponsors. So, the title holder is getting Rs.61 lakh in total. The first runner-up has walked away with Rs.6 lakh. The second runner-up has received Rs.1 lakh.

The grand finale was aired on two days, packed with lots of performances.

The show had the participation of 20 contestants like Gurulingaswamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Kuri Prathap, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha Satyanarayan, RJ Prithvi, Vasuki Vaibhav, Rakha Somashekhar, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Kottur, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Kishan Bilagali, Chandan Achar, Priyanka Shivanna, Harish Raj and Bhoomi Shetty.

From 20 contestants, it came to five contestants — Deepika Das, Vasuki Vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty and Kuri Prathap. Two contestants like Deepika and Bhoomi were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in the episode aired on Saturday, Feb. 1.

