Mudukuthore Brahma Rathotsava tomorrow

February 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All preparations have been made for Brahma Rathotsava to be held at Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjunaswamy Temple in Mudukuthore near Talakad in T. Narasipura taluk here tomorrow (Feb. 4), said Temple Executive Officer Rajashekhara Murthy, stating that many calendars were misleading the public by publishing wrong date of Brahma Rathotsava.

As part of Brahma Rathotsava tomorrow, various rituals will be performed including Rudrabhisheka, which will begin at 5 am followed by Shivayaga Homa, Mantapotsava of Shiva and Parvati idols and later, Utsava Murthy will be brought to Talubetta. Brahma Rathotsava will begin at 1 pm.

As part of the Mudukuthore Jathra Mahotsava, a slew of pujas and rituals began on Jan. 28 at Mudukuthore, which is known for its five Shiva temples in Talakad region. Yesterday, Vrishabharohanotsava was held according to the temple tradition. Today (Feb. 3), Gajarohana will be held.

Tomorrow, on Feb. 4, Brahma Rathotsava will take place followed by Chitraratha Shayanotsava on Feb. 5, Thirthannotsava and Pallakkiutsava on Feb. 6, Teppotsava on Feb. 7, Mari Teppotsava on Feb. 8, Kailasa Vahanotsava on Feb. 9, Mantapotsava on Feb. 10, Giri Pradakshina on Feb. 11, Parvata Parishe (Basavana Maale) on Feb.12 and on the last day of festival, on Feb.13, Mahabhisheka along with Shettara Seve will be held, said Temple Chief Priest Ananda Dikshit.

