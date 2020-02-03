KSRTC introduces Non-Stop Buses to Taluk Headquarters

February 3, 2020

Sanitary Napkin-Vending Machine at Bus Stand

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to popular demand, the KSRTC has introduced Non-Stop Services to Taluk Headquarters of the district, starting from today.

Non-Stop Buses to Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, Sargur, H.D. Kote and Kushalnagar will operate from the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, every half-an-hour from 6.30 am to 8.30 pm. The Non-Stop bus fare to Hunsur is Rs.50, Periyapatna Rs.70, Kushalnagar Rs.85, Sargur Rs.50, H.D. Kote Rs.50 and K.R. Nagar Rs.50.

Catering to the needs of women passengers, the KSRTC has installed an Automatic Sanitary Napkin-Vending Machine at the Ladies Toilet in the Sub-Urban Bus Stand premises.

The passengers can get a napkin by inserting a Rs.5 coin in the machine.

Divisional Traffic Officer C. Hemanth Kumar demonstrated the working of the machine to the public this morning.

The used napkins collected in bins, will be disposed off by burning at the Incinerator set up in the bus-stand.

