Coronavirus: Health Clinic opens at Mysore Airport

February 3, 2020

Mysuru: As a precautionary measure for the prevention and control of Coronavirus, Airport Authority, in association with Health Department, has opened a counter at Mysore Airport premises in Mandakalli, which began functioning this morning.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad said, “We have opened a counter at Apollo Clinic located at the premises of Mysore Airport. On arrival of every flight here at the Airport, a team comprising a Health Officer and an assistant, who will be available at the counter, will examine passengers with symptoms. In case a person is suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus, he or she will be shifted to a separate Ward for treatment. We are also distributing brochures and literature to educate people about the disease.”

Following a Coronavirus case being reported in Kerala, the Mysuru District Administration and the Health Department are on high alert and have taken precautionary measures.

