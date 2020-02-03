Man stabs wife for mocking him through TikTok videos
News

Man stabs wife for mocking him through TikTok videos

February 3, 2020

Periyapatna: A man stabbed his estranged wife with a knife for sending him mocking TikTok videos in Periyapatna late on Thursday. The injured woman is being treated at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru and her condition is said to be stable. 

Srinivasa and Savitha got married a decade ago and the couple has two children. Four years back, she separated from her husband and is ever since staying in Mysuru while the children stay with their father in Periyapatna. 

Srinivasa did menial jobs to eke out a living, Police said. According to Srinivasa, off late, Savitha is posting him TikTok videos by posing with a man which irked him. Enraged, he decided to take revenge on his wife and could not digest the fact that his wife had left him and his children, Police said. 

Srinivasa invited her to their son’s birthday at a hall in Periyapatna to which Savitha agreed. As soon as she arrived, Srinivasa, who was plotting the attack, pulled out a knife and stabbed her thrice before she collapsed on the ground. Savitha suffered injuries on her stomach and on her back. She was shifted to the K.R. Hospital while Srinivasa was taken into custody by Periyapatna Police.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching