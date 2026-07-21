Encroachment-free footpaths for Dasara

July 21, 2026

70% of footpaths for pedestrian movement: Regional Commissioner

Mysuru: After years of footpaths being occupied by encroachments, Mysuru city could witness its first largely encroachment-free Dasara in 2026, with Regional Commissioner and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Administrator Nitesh Patil directing officials to clear all illegal occupations before the annual festival.

Speaking to media after a review meeting of the Health and Revenue Departments at MCC’s Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Hall yesterday, Patil said that despite many civic staff being engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, all footpath encroachments must be removed well ahead of Dasara.

The MCC will also take up repairs of damaged footpaths before the festival, said Patil, who has already begun inspections and directed officials to expedite the works.

During the meeting, officials suggested allowing traders to use up to 30 percent of the footpath, provided at least 70 percent remains unobstructed for pedestrians. Development Officers in all nine MCC zones were instructed to ensure compliance with this norm.

Nitesh Patil expressed displeasure over lack of action in Zone-8, particularly in the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, noting that other zones had managed to carry out encroachment clearance despite SIR-related responsibilities.

MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha also questioned Zone-8 officials over the delay in launching the drive. In response, Zone-8 officials assured the Commissioner that encroachment clearance along Mahadevapura Road and three other major stretches would commence this week.

One-hour drive

Patil observed that even an hour of clearance work each day could have produced visible results and directed officials to show tangible progress by the next review meeting.

Reviewing the performance of Zone-5, he instructed officials that if the MCC incurs expenses while removing encroachments in front of commercial establishments, the cost should be recovered by adding it to the Property Tax of the respective owners.

Zone-5 officials informed the meeting that encroachments had already been removed from several roads, although they lacked the necessary equipment to demolish certain illegal structures.

The meeting was attended by MCC Additional Commissioners B.N. Veena and K.J. Sindhu (Development), Assistant Executive Engineer Mrutyunjaya and other senior officials.