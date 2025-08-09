English play ‘The Good Doctor’ to be staged tomorrow

August 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Team Illuminating Windows, Bengaluru, will be staging the English comedy play ‘The Good Doctor’ at Natana Rangashale in Ramakrishnanagar tomorrow (Aug.10) at 6.30 pm.

Set in the early 70’s of Russia, the original script based on the short stories by veteran writer Anton Chekhov is masterfully crafted by American Playwright Neil Simon. A blend of Neil Simon’s wit and Chekhov’s depth, ‘The Good Doctor’ is a comedy that is charming, hilarious, poignant and touching.

The play set in 1970’s India, unfurls in four states — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Each of the four vignettes stand alone, yet the characters’ behaviour and their story resolutions remain delightfully unconventional and unpredictable.

Srilalitha Pamidipati has adeptly adapted the original play to the Indian context and has further directed the production that has left the audience in splits of laughter and poignance.

Dramaturgy of the play is by Deepak Subramanya of the famous tele-serial Lakshmi Nivasa. Music for the play has been composed by M.S. Prasanna and the lights have been designed by Sambit Debnath.