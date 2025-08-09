English play ‘The Good Doctor’ to be staged tomorrow
Feature Articles

English play ‘The Good Doctor’ to be staged tomorrow

August 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Team Illuminating Windows, Bengaluru, will be staging the English comedy play ‘The Good Doctor’ at Natana Rangashale in Ramakrishnanagar tomorrow (Aug.10) at 6.30 pm.

Set in the early 70’s of Russia, the original script based on the short stories by veteran writer Anton Chekhov is masterfully crafted by American Playwright Neil Simon. A blend of Neil Simon’s wit and Chekhov’s depth, ‘The Good Doctor’ is a comedy that is charming, hilarious, poignant and touching.

The play set in 1970’s India, unfurls in four states — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Each of the four vignettes stand alone, yet the characters’ behaviour and their story resolutions remain delightfully unconventional and unpredictable.

Srilalitha Pamidipati has adeptly adapted the original play to the Indian context and has further directed the production that has left the audience in splits of laughter and poignance.

Dramaturgy of the play is by Deepak Subramanya of the famous tele-serial Lakshmi Nivasa. Music for the play has been composed by M.S. Prasanna and the lights have been designed by Sambit Debnath.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching