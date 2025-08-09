Hindustani classical vocal concert by Vidu. Dr. Sanjana Kaushik
August 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust has organised a Hindustani classical vocal concert  by Vidu. Dr. Sanjana Kaushik at Sri Rama Mandira, Jayanagar in city tomorrow (Aug. 10) at 6 pm.

She will be accompanied by Pt. Veerabhadraiah Hiremath on harmonium and Pt. Parameshwar Hegde on tabla.

Artistes’ profile

Vidu. Dr. Sanjana Kaushik, a bright artiste since her childhood, began her journey in music from her mother Vidu. R.K. Taramani and later gained higher training from many eminent scholars such as Vidu. Geetha Dutt, Jalandhar, Pt. Veerabhadraiah Hiremath, Pt. Nagabhushan Hegde, Pt. J. Niranjan, Pt. Arun Kashalkar, Mumbai and Vidu. Dr. Purnima Dhumale, Pune.

She did her Masters in Music and also obtained Ph.D in Music.

Sanjana is a graded artiste of AIR and was a recipient of scholarship from GOI (CCRT), GOK (Sangeeta Nritya Academy), Sursagar Foundation, Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre etc. and has won prizes in many State and National-level competitions.

 She has performed in various prestigious platforms across India.

