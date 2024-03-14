Events today – march 14: Sri Basaveshwara Samskrutika Pratishtana, Mysuru

Sri Basaveshwara Calendar Release and ‘Sharana Yuva Siri’ Award Presentation, Sri Hosmutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji graces the occasion, writer and journalist Bannur K. Raju inaugurates, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda releases calendar, Basava Balagagala Okkuta President and former Corporator M. Pradeep Kumar guest of honour, Mysuru District Government Employees Association Senior Vice-President Malangi Suresh, Sanskrit Scholar Dr. K. Leela Prakash and young industrialist Ravi Kumar chief guests, social worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee presides, poet Dr. Jayappa Honnali main speaker, awardess are Nazarbad Nataraj (socia work), K.P. Yogesh (social work), Suma Rajkumar (artiste) and Pushpa (Industry), Namana Kala Mantapa, Krishnamurthypuram, 5.30 pm.
