Events tomorrow – DEC. 9: Nritya Vidya Peeta, Mysuru

‘Ajarya’, an initiative of thanking all the women warriors of India who have served in various sectors of the society by Nritya Vidya Peeta Founder-Director Vidu. C.N. Anitha, felicitation to S.S. Leelaveni, former ASI, Punjab Regiment, Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department, Mysuru, will be the chief guest. Dr. A.G. Rajiv, Senior Consultant and Head in Radiation Oncology, Clearmedi Radiant Hospital, Mysuru, presides, Shoba Balakrishna, Principal, Swarna Educational Institution, Holenarasipur, Hassan, G.K. Kamala, Manager, L&T Technology Services, Mysuru and N. Meera, Trustee, Nritya Vidya Peeta, Mysuru, will be present,RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar, 6 pm. [Mob: 94483-32200]
