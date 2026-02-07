Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – FEB. 8: Ayama – Academy of Fine Arts, Mysuru

February 7, 2026

Ayamothsava-26 Music-Dance-Drama Festival, Bharatanatyam – Traditional Margam by the students of Ayama Academy, choreography by Vidu. Shambhavi Swamy, costume & make-up by Rajarajeshwari Vasthalankara, Mysuru; Kannada & Culture Department Mandya Assistant Director Dr. B.V. Nandeesh, University of Mysore retired Professor Prof. Kalachannegowda, Fine Arts College Principal Prof. Devarajegowda and Theatre Artiste and Film Actor Bala Rajwadi will be present, 10.30 am; Dance-Drama ‘Janani’ by senior students of Ayama Academy, direction & choreography by Guru Vidu. Shambhavi Swamy, lighting design by Madhu Malavalli, costumes, make-up and props management by Shwethashree and Prithvi, programme coordination by M.S. Apoorva, Kalamandira, 12.30 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching