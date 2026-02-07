Events tomorrow – FEB. 8: Ayama – Academy of Fine Arts, Mysuru

Ayamothsava-26 Music-Dance-Drama Festival, Bharatanatyam – Traditional Margam by the students of Ayama Academy, choreography by Vidu. Shambhavi Swamy, costume & make-up by Rajarajeshwari Vasthalankara, Mysuru; Kannada & Culture Department Mandya Assistant Director Dr. B.V. Nandeesh, University of Mysore retired Professor Prof. Kalachannegowda, Fine Arts College Principal Prof. Devarajegowda and Theatre Artiste and Film Actor Bala Rajwadi will be present, 10.30 am; Dance-Drama ‘Janani’ by senior students of Ayama Academy, direction & choreography by Guru Vidu. Shambhavi Swamy, lighting design by Madhu Malavalli, costumes, make-up and props management by Shwethashree and Prithvi, programme coordination by M.S. Apoorva, Kalamandira, 12.30 pm.
