Events TOMORROW – JUNE 30: Samskriti Foundation, Mysure

Book release — Sanskrit books Vasantha-tilaka-shatakam and Subhashita-shatakam of the famous Sanskrit poet and scholar of Mysuru, H.V. Nagaraja Rao and an English rendering by Tara Murthy of the famous Shiva-mahimna-stotra are the three books that will be released by T.N. Prabhakar, noted Sanskrit scholar and former Joint Director of Collegiate Education Department of the Government of Karnataka, H.V. Nagaraja Rao and Tara Murthy will be present, Prof. P. Sathyanarayana, Principal of the Government Maharaja Sanskrit College, presides, [Mob: 83109-06646}Government Maharaja Sanskrit College premises, 3.30 pm.
