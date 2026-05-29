Events TOMORROW – MAY 30: SVYM and GRAAM

High-level Panel Discussion on ‘Mysuru 2050 – Cultural, Inclusive, Sustainable and Competitive Development’ featuring top leaders from urban governance, industry and civil society; Reflective Address by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam of SVYM on ‘From Grassroots Action to Nation Building,’ Swami Muktidanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram graces the occasion, Industrialist R. Guru, H.D. Kote Tribal Chieftan Mudali Madaiah and SVYM Bangalore President Dr. B. Sudheer chief guests, Viveka Smaraka, Narayana Shastry Road, 5 pm to 7.30 pm.
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