Events Tomorrow

61st Heritage Music Festival (8th Cross Ganesha Music Festival), Inaugural Function – Shantakumar, Director, The Printers (Mysuru), Publisher, Prajavani and Deccan Herald, inaugurates the music series, Jagannath Shenoy, President, SPVGMC Trust, presides, Vasu, former MLA and patron, SPVGMC Trust, will be present, Ramesh Narasaiah, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Mysuru, first recipient of the Chief Minister Tax Service Award, will be felicitated, 6 pm; Vid. T.M. Krishna presents a vocal concert with Vidu. Akkarai Subhalakshmi (violin), Vid. K.U. Jayachandra Rao (mridanga) and Vid. Vazhappally Krishnakumar (ghata), 8th Cross, V.V. Mohalla, 6.45 pm.
Leave a Reply