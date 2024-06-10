Everest conqueror Dr. Usha Hegde and NEET topper Arjun Kishore feted

June 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN) felicitated Dr. Usha Hegde, the first woman from Mysuru to summit Mount Everest and Arjun Kishore, son of Dr. Kishore and Dr. Rashmi Kishore couple, who secured first rank in the NEET by scoring 720 out of 720 marks, at an event held at Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) here yesterday.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy felicitated both Dr. Usha Hegde and Arjun Kishore.

Later, addressing the gathering, K.B. Ganapathy said Dr. Usha, by summiting Mt. Everest had inspired and motivated many to take up such adventure sports.

“Dr. Usha by completing one of the toughest challenges and hoisting the National Tricolour on top of Mt. Everest had displayed her tenacity and patriotism,” he added.

Looking at Dr. Ajay Hegde, husband of Dr. Usha, in a light hearted banter, Ganapathy quipped that we could now say that behind every successful woman there is a man, sending the audience to laughter.

“Being a marathon runner, cyclist and mountaineer, Dr. Usha Hegde’s guidance will be an encouragement to many adventure sports enthusiasts,” he added.

Dr. Usha Hegde sharing her experience of summiting the Mount Everest with the audience in a powerpoint presentation.

K.B. Ganapathy also praised Arjun Kishore for his academic achievement. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, who said ‘Knowledge is power’, he said if one acquires knowledge none could stop a person from achieving his or her desired goals.

“Having achieved academic excellence, there are several doors of opportunities open to Arjun Kishore to choose a career of his choice,” Ganapathy said.

Earlier, MAHAN President Dr. Javeed Nayeem, in his introductory speech, said that the felicitation programme for Dr. Usha Hegde and Arjun Kishore was organised as it would inspire others. “We also hope that Dr. Usha and Arjun will continue to be successful in their future endeavours,” he added.

Later, Dr. Usha Hegde shared her experience with the audience with a powerpoint presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Kishore, who expressed his desire to become a doctor like his parents, explained about his preparations to NEET. He thanked his parents and Rashtriya Rakshana Academy for the support and guidance.

MAHAN Immediate Past President Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Vice-Presidents Dr. Vijay Cheluvaraj and Dr. Rajeeva, Secretary Dr. Abhijeet, Joint Secretary Dr. Basavaraju, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr. Usha’s husband Dr. Ajay Hegde and others were present.