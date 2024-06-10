Lingayat sub-castes must unite: Minister Patil

June 10, 2024

Federation of Basava Balagas President Pradeep Kumar feted

Mysore/Mysuru: Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister M.B. Patil said that all Lingayat sub-castes, which are scattered across the State, must unite for the sake of social growth, academic excellence and economic prosperity.

He was speaking at the Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva- Lingayat Mahasabha in association with Veerashaiva-Lingayat Associations and Basava Balagagala Okkoota (Federation of Basava Balagas) at Maharaja’s College Grounds here yesterday.

Maintaining that it is not wrong to seek reservation for our community children, Patil said that many Lingayat sub-castes have not found place in the Central list of Backward Classes, which lapse need to be corrected.

“It is unfortunate that Basavanna’s dreams of building an equal society still remains unfulfilled. Had his dreams come true, then India would have become Basava Bharat,” he said.

Regretting that the society in Northern and Southern parts of the State are yet to come together, he appealed Suttur Mutt Seer to take the lead in uniting the society of the two regions.

“We must worship our religion. But at the same time, we must also respect other religions. The concept of Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa runs in our blood,” he said while reiterating that all Lingayat sub-castes should unite.

Okkoota President Pradeep Kumar being felicitated by Suttur Seer during the valedictory function.

Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that Basava Jayanti is symbolic of eradication of the caste system. The Jayanti is against superstitions, pro-Sanatan and exploitation. It is unfortunate that the country is still suffering from the ills of the caste system, he said adding that everyone should follow the principles of Basavanna.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh said that transformation in society can happen only if we follow the ideals of Basavanna. He highlighted how Basavanna brought about societal change in the 12th century itself through Anubhava Mantapa.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that Basavanna gave Lingadeekshe to all communities at a time when Janivara (sacred thread) was meant only for the upper cases. Contending that it was Basavanna who gave the first concept of Parliament through his Anubhava Mantapa, he said that the great social reformer gave a new direction to the society that was stagnant.

MLA and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, former MLA Ashok Kheny, Actor Dhananjay and others too spoke.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji presided. Basava Balagagala Okkoota President M. Pradeep Kumar, MLA H.S. Ganesh Prasad, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, CADA (Cauvery) Chairman Mariswamy and others were present.

Valedictory

Speaking at the valedictory held later in the evening, former MLC Thontadarya said that Basava Balagagala Okkoota came into existence with the blessings of Suttur Mutt Seer.

Recalling that at the start, it was G.R. Channabasappa, who steered the Okkoota for several years, he said that several organisations have been celebrating Basava Jayanti in localities with the support of the Okkoota, which is a good development. It is a matter of joy that the Jayanti is being celebrated on a grand scale this year, he added.

Pointing out that the Okkoota President M. Pradeep Kumar has worked day and night for the success of the celebration, Thontadarya said that many of the invitees to Basava Jayanti celebration here were absent as they were in Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former MLA C.S. Niranjankumar, in his address, said that the community will suffer if the society stands divided. Stressing on the need for forging unity among all sub-castes of the community and keeping away all other issues, he emphasised the need for organising the community in a proper and steady manner.

Kanakapura Degula Mutt Junior Pontiff Channabasava Swamiji emphasised the importance of relentlessly introducing Basavanna’s principles and ideologies to society. Basavadi Sharanas built an equal society, thus creating a heaven upon earth, he added.

Former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa and others too spoke. Basava Balagagala Okkoota President Pradeep Kumar was felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, women members of the Okkoota presented colourful cultural programmes.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Shadakshari Swamiji, actor Darling Krishna, Basava Balagagala Okkoota’s K.M. Swamy and others attended the event.