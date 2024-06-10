Refusal to register blackmailing case: K.R. Nagar Inspector among three Policemen suspended

June 10, 2024

K.R. Nagar/Chamarajanagar: In response to the tragic incident involving a family consuming poison, which resulted in two deaths, three Police officers from K.R. Nagar have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

The suspension follows villagers’ protests against the K.R. Nagar Police for not taking the initial complaint of blackmailing from the family of the minor girl. K.R. Nagar Circle Inspector P.P. Santosh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Girish, and Head Constable Raghavendra have been suspended following the incident.

The sequence of events began when Mahadeva Nayaka of Chandagalu village attempted to complain against Lokesh of Cheeranahalli village at the K.R. Nagar Police Station on June 1. The Police personnel, however, did not receive the complaint.

Depressed by the inaction, Mahadeva Nayaka, his wife Gowramma, daughter Leelavathi, and minor granddaughter went to Male Mahadeshwara Hills on Saturday morning, where they consumed poison at Talabetta in an attempt to end their lives.

Taking the case seriously, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar ordered the suspension of Circle Inspector Santosh, ASI Girish, and Head Constable Raghavendra for their dereliction of duty.

Additionally, Saligrama Inspector R. Krishnaraju has been given the additional charge of the K.R. Nagar Police Station to ensure proper handling of the case and to restore trust within the community.