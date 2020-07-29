Expedite drain work on Pulikeshi Road junction

July 29, 2020

The road connecting to Pulikeshi Road from Ashoka Road near CPC Polytechnic which was dug up to take up drain works is not completed and barricades are placed around it as a warning to motorists. Members of the public have alleged that as the road is narrow with high density of traffic, it is hampering the smooth flow of traffic resulting in frequent traffic jams. The public have urged the authorities concerned to complete the works at the earliest and remove the barricades for smooth flow of traffic to prevent accidents.