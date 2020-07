July 29, 2020

P. Rangadasaiah (Seenappa), a Taxidermist and a resident of Telecom Colony in Gandhinagar, passed away yesterday in city. He was 88.

He leaves behind his wife Muthamma, children R. Govindaraju, R. Kamala Narayanaswamy, R. Chanchala, R. Suryanarayana and R. Krishnamurthy, daughters-in-law Lokeshwari and Rekha and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Adi Jambava Burial Grounds in Gandhinagar this afternoon.