July 29, 2020

Dr. V.R. Nagesh (55), Periyapatna Taluk Health Officer and a resident of Kuvempunagar ‘M’ Block passed away in the wee hours of today following cardiac arrest at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and friends. A native of Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Dr. Nagesh had served in Tumakuru, Nanjangud and was currently serving as the Taluk Health Officer at Periyapatna.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.